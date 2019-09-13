All southbound lanes of Pacific Highway South are closed near South 279th Street in Federal Way as police investigate the scene where a body found in the middle of the road.

Police said the man’s body was seen shortly after midnight Friday by a bystander who flagged down an ambulance that happened to be driving by, according to KIRO News.

The TV station reported that a mangled bicycle was on the road and a witness reported hearing a thud and glass shattering at the time. Police have not said what they believe happened to the man.

The northbound lanes are open, and police have not yet indicated when the southbound lanes will reopen.

Federal Way Police have Pacific Hwy S closed southbound at 16th Ave S. Body found in the roadway. More details on @KIRO7Seattle at 430am pic.twitter.com/TVxa6AHwLZ — ScottKIRO7 (@ScottTogKIRO7) September 13, 2019