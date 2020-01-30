The man whose body was found in Matthews Beach Park on Sunday was identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as Renard K. Benton, 36.

His death was ruled a homicide from blunt injuries of the head and neck.

Benton’s body was found in Thornton Creek, inside the park, around 11 a.m., police said.

Matthews Beach Park is a 22-acre park and Seattle’s largest freshwater bathing beach, located on the shores of Lake Washington in the 5100 block of Northeast 93rd Street, according to the parks department.

Anyone with any information on the homicide is asked to contact the Seattle Police violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.