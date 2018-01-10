No further details on the deceased, such as gender, age or cause of death, were immediately known.

Fire officials say they recovered a body from a condo fire in southeast Bellevue Wednesday night.

Around 8:10 p.m., the Bellevue Fire Department tweeted crews were arriving to the complex in the 3400 block of 161st Court Southeast. The department said crews extinguished the fire roughly 20 minutes later, and they found a body during their search.

