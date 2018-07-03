Mukilteo police have not released any further details about the body found Tuesday at Beverly Park Road.

The dead body of a man was found at Beverly Park Road and Pacific Place in Mukilteo early Tuesday.

According to a tweet from the Mukilteo Police Department, the body was not identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Mukilteo officials did not respond immediately to phone calls.

No further details were released concerning the circumstances or manner of death.

Agueda Pacheco-Flores