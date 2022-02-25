The bodies of two brothers, reported missing for weeks, were recovered from Lake Howard Thursday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The search for the men, 19 and 21, began about 3 a.m. Jan. 29, when deputies received reports that the brothers went out on a canoe shortly after midnight and had not been seen since, the sheriff’s office said in news release.

Witnesses told authorities the brothers were not wearing life jackets.

Deputies found the canoes that day, but were unable to find the men during a search that lasted nine days, with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard, the sheriff’s office said.

The bodies were found and recovered Thursday from Lake Howard by the sheriff’s office dive team and marine unit. The Snohomish County medical examiner has not yet identified the men, or the cause and manner of death.