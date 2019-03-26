Local NewsPhotography Blue skies and an only-in-Seattle view Originally published March 26, 2019 at 4:31 pm A trio of window washers makes sure the occupants of a high-rise at Denny Way and Westlake Avenue can see those blue skies surrounding the Space Needle recently. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times) Share story By Ken Lambert Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories King County Councilmember Larry Gossett to seek another term March 26, 2019 Alaska university investigated ex-teacher over allegations March 26, 2019 Ore. may grant driving privileges to undocumented immigrants March 26, 2019 Big Amazon-leased office block in South Lake Union nets $740 million sale March 26, 2019 More Photo Galleries At Seattle Center, celebrating all the places where French is spoken Celebrating the beauty and craft of boats as Wagner Education Center opens Remember Amy, the dog-like pig? She’s grown up and retired now. Ken Lambert: klambert@seattletimes.com. Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
