A fire early Wednesday at a Skyway apartment complex left one man injured, according to fire officials.

The fire at the Greentree Apartments in the 6900 block of South 123rd Street was reported at 1:52 a.m., according to a tweet from Skyway Fire on Wednesday.

“Crews found one unit fully involved and fire spreading into the attic,” the tweet said.

One adult male was treated and transported from the scene, the tweet said.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.