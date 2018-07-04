Smoke from a warehouse fire on Wednesday was visible from much of the city.

Seattle firefighters were responding Wednesday night to a three-alarm fire at a warehouse in an industrial area near the West Seattle Bridge.

The blaze in the 3600 block of East Marginal Way South sent black smoke high into the air, visible from much of the city. No injuries were reported, and firefighters were taking up a defensive position around the fire, applying water from outside the building, the Seattle Fire Department said in a tweet Wednesday night.

The fire was reported just after 7 p.m.