Local News Black Santa thrills young and old in Rainier Valley Originally published December 20, 2020 at 5:44 pm Black Santa thrills young and old in Rainier ValleyBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Hot air balloons light up Normandy Park Treetops glisten in downtown Seattle Successful first ride at Ballard’s ‘Sunset Pump Park’ Related Stories NAAM’s Black Santa is a holiday tradition Georgia pastor and Trump adviser tests positive for COVID-19 The free event was organized by K-Hart of FB2T Photography and Moe Vegan food truck, in collaboration with Holiday Hangout, a group that gathered donations to provide 350 toys for distribution that day. Share story By Bettina Hansen Seattle Times staff photographer Hot air balloons light up Normandy Park Treetops glisten in downtown Seattle Successful first ride at Ballard’s ‘Sunset Pump Park’ Bettina Hansen: bhansen@seattletimes.com.