Remember Black Santa? He’s been coming to town for 10 years, and COVID-19 will not deter his visit this year though concessions to the virus will be made.

The hugging and lap-sitting enjoyed at Seattle’s Original Black Santa‘s usual visit will have to wait for another trip around the sun, but the warmth and affection remain, according to event host K. Hart of FB2T Photography.

This year’s event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Rainier Beach Community Center, 8825 Rainier Ave. S., and will feature Santa in a drive-through, contact-free booth.

Donations are happily accepted, but the event is free.

“So don’t worry about the money! We know times are hard for everyone, and we are here to serve our community during this 2020 holiday season!!!,” Hart said in an emailed statement. “Hope to see y’all soon!!”

Attendees will get free photos, small gifts and milk and cookies provided by Moe Vegan Food Truck, Hart said.

To visit:

– Everyone is required to wear a mask; temperatures will be taken.

– An attendant will then guide you, and give instructions.

– Stay in your vehicles until advised to exit and please keep masks on until it’s time to take photos.

– Stay home if you or anyone in your vehicle has been feeling sick, have been exposed to COVID-19 within the last 10 days, have or had COVID-19 within the last 14 days and have traveled within the last 14.

– Walk-ups won’t be allowed because of the drive-thru and social distancing.