A black bear spotted northeast of Mill Creek Wednesday has returned to the woods, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The bear was found rummaging through garbage cans in a neighborhood near the Silver Firs Fire Station.

The bear was likely hit by a car recently, the department said Wednesday afternoon, but it appeared to be mobile and healing.

By 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the bear had safety returned to a large forested area, according to Fish and Wildlife police.

South County Fire urged people to bring their garbage cans inside and said anyone who sees the bear should stay inside and not attempt to approach it.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife posted signs in the area of the sighting, telling people to be informed, alert and carry bear spray.

If you spot wildlife, do not feed or try to approach or follow the animals, the department says on the signs. Do not run or turn your back on a bear or cougar, and stay calm while keeping a safe distance and exiting the way you came.