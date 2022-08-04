A black bear attacked a man jogging on a Whatcom County trail, putting him in a hospital Wednesday morning.

In a forest at the foothills north of Lake Whatcom, the man was jogging when he encountered the bear and immediately began waving his hands and speaking assertively to the animal, said Chase Gunnell, a spokesperson with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The bear attacked the man, biting his hand and wrist and injuring the man’s feet. The man escaped, but Gunnell was unable to share further details, citing an ongoing investigation.

The man was checked in to a local hospital and was released a few hours later. Gunnell said the man did exactly what he was supposed to do in that situation.

WDFW officers were dispatched Wednesday morning shortly after the attack occurred. Though they couldn’t immediately locate the bear in the area, it was spotted Wednesday evening near where the incident occurred, and was killed.

“It is protocol that when a bear attacks a human, they are lethally removed,” Gunnel said.

In Washington state, officials have recorded 18 black bear encounters that resulted in an injury since 1970. The only documented fatal black bear encounter occurred in 1974.

In May, an unnaturally large black bear that had evaded capture on the Eastside for more than two years was trapped and killed near Issaquah.

The 5-year-old bear was captured in the Squak Mountain area, where he was spotted raiding garbage, bird feeders and fruit trees dozens of times over nearly three years. The search for that bear had taken on greater urgency because he was frequently seen in residential areas and was wearing a collar that had grown too tight.

WDFW officials advise the public to avoid bears. If approached by one, individuals should stand up, wave their hands and talk in a low voice while backing away and avoiding direct eye contact. Officials also recommend carrying bear spray.