Birders flocked to the 520 floating bridge this week after learning that a sharp-tailed sandpiper had been spotted nearby. The bridge was a perfect vantage point for studying the marshes near Foster Island in Union Bay near the University of Washington.
Word went out via an alert from the website and app ebird.org after people reported seeing the small shorebird, not a Northwest resident but a species that sometimes makes a stopover while migrating.
