Local NewsPhotography Bird bath at Federal Way’s Steel Lake Originally published February 3, 2020 at 7:41 pm A cormorant pauses while drying off its wings Monday as a flock of ducks takes off all around on Steel Lake in Federal Way. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times) Share story By Ellen Banner Ellen Banner: ebanner@seattletimes.com. View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.