Tickets are still available for Friday’s “An Evening with The Clintons,” when President Bill and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will appear together onstage at WaMu Theater in Seattle.

The event is being billed as “a one-of-a-kind conversation with two individuals who have helped shape our world and had a front seat to some of the most important moments in modern history.”

Neither is promoting a book or a specific cause; they’re on a 10-stop coast-to-coast tour, talking about their own backgrounds and experiences, and speculating about what may come in American politics and life.

Their talk will be moderated, but it hasn’t yet been announced by whom. In other cities, the Clintons have been joined onstage by actor Ben Stiller, actor/football player Nnamdi Asomugha, comedian Jordan Klepper, television personality Star Jones and political consultant and commentator Paul Begala, who once served as President Clinton’s adviser.

Tickets are on sale at seattle-theater.com for as low as $20 and reached $829 for a seat in the fourth row. Ticketmaster seats start at $66.50 and reach $519 for “official platinum” tickets, though prices may fluctuate with demand.

“An Evening with The Clintons,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle (ticketmaster.com).