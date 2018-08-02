Supporters say the bill is needed to protect declining runs of salmon and steelhead.
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A bill that would make it easier to kill sea lions that gobble endangered salmon in the Columbia River has cleared a key committee in the U.S. Senate.
The measure allows the federal government to issue permits to Washington, Idaho and Oregon, and several Pacific Northwest tribes, allowing up to 100 sea lions to be killed a year.
Supporters including the governors of those three states, fishing groups and tribes. They say the bill is needed to protect declining runs of salmon and steelhead.
Critics say it’s won’t solve the problem of declining salmon.
Most Read Local Stories
- Grieving mother orca falling behind family as she carries dead calf for a seventh day WATCH
- Researchers searched all day for the grieving orca mother. Then they found her, still clinging to her calf. WATCH
- After sweltering stretch, Seattle's heat wave is over for the year: National Weather Service
- Bellevue builds its first downtown bike lane. But there’s a catch
- Orca mother carrying her dead calf has triggered an outpouring of reactions. Tell us yours.
The measure is co-sponsored by Sens. Maria Cantwell, a Washington Democrat, and James Risch, an Idaho Republican. It awaits a vote by the full Senate.
It’s similar to legislation the House passed last month. That was sponsored by Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Washington Republican, and Kurt Schrader, an Oregon Democrat.