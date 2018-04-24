Share story

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A big new pedestrian bridge at the edge of the University District near downtown Spokane finally has a name.

The Spokane City Council voted unanimously Monday night to dub the $12 million span for pedestrians and cyclists “The University District Gateway Bridge.”

The Spokesman-Review says other options under consideration included a Salish name that translated in English to “Spokane Way,” ”The U Crossing,” ”The U District Nexus” or “The People’s Unity Bridge.”

The 12-story tall, cable-stayed bridge is slated for completion in September.

The bridge is intended to link the city’s University District with the lower South Hill and the newly rebuilt East Sprague Avenue and crosses railroad tracks owned by BNSF.

