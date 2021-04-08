The impending sale of the National Archives at Seattle has been stopped by the Biden administration.

On Thursday, the Office of Management and Budget, which administers the federal budget and had approved the sale of the 10-acre Sand Point facility during the Trump administration, reversed course.

“Tribal consultation is a priority for this Administration … the process that led to the decision to approve the sale … is contrary to this Administration’s tribal-consultation policy, and I am accordingly withdrawing OMB’s approval of the sale of that facility,” Shalanda D. Young, the agency’s acting director, wrote in a letter.

It was sent to the five-person, little-known Public Buildings Reform Board, created in 2016 to find what it deems excess federal property.

In January 2020 it became public that the board had decided the archives here were among a dozen “high-value federal properties” to be sold.

The 74-year-old building had “a deferred maintenance backlog of $2.5 million,” concluded the board. Better to sell the 10 acres to housing developers to “generate the highest and best value.”

When the announcement to close the facility was made, board member Angela Styles, a government contracts lawyer based in Washington, D.C., said the board was “not required by statute to seek public input first.”

The news follows a setback to the sale in court. In February, U.S. District Court Judge John Coughenour granted a preliminary injunction to stop the sale, noting the federal government could have avoided a “public relations disaster” if they had “displayed some sensitivity” to how the closure affected the Northwest.

Northwest tribes were part of a 14-month campaign to stop the sale that included letters from Northwest congressional representatives, a bill introduced by Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., targeting the sale, and a federal lawsuit by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson along with 29 tribes and various groups.

On Thursday, also, because of the OMB letter, Brian C. Kipnis, assistant U. S. Attorney here, said in a court filing that his office intended “to meet and confer” with attorneys for the groups that sued “concerning the implications of this new administrative action on the future course of this lawsuit . . .”

Lloyd Miller, an Anchorage attorney representing Alaska tribes in the lawsuit, said, “Complete vindication.” He said he expects a negotiation to dismiss the case.

The government planned to move records to facilities in Kansas City, Missouri (1,840 miles away), and Riverside, California (1,200 miles away).

Set to be moved were the histories of 272 federally recognized tribes in this region, as well as all federal records generated in the Pacific Northwest, including military, land, court, tax and census documents. The collection also includes more than 50,000 original files related to the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882.

Young said in her letter withdrawing approval for the sale:

“Any effort to sell the Federal Archives and Records Center in the future, through any available and appropriate authority, must comply with at least two substantial requirements. First it must be preceded by meaningful and robust tribal consultation, consistent with the President’s January 26, 2021 Memorandum on Tribal Consultation. Second, it must proceed through the appropriate administrative process, based on a new factual record, and must comply with the attendant substantive and procedural safeguards of that process.”

She concluded, “I look forward to collaborating with the Board … consistent with OMB’s responsibility to ensure the risks to the government posed by the sale of any proposed properties are acceptable to the taxpayer.”