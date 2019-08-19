A bicyclist who died after being hit by a car in Bellevue on Wednesday has been identified.

James Ralph, 33, died Thursday of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ralph was riding a bike on Northeast 8th Street at 132nd Avenue Northeast when he was struck by a turning driver, according to the Bellevue Police Department. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died, said police spokeswoman Meeghan Black.

The driver said blinding sunshine was a factor in the crash, Black said. Detectives are still investigating the collision.