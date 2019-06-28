Seattle police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a King County Metro bus in South Lake Union Friday evening.

The collision occurred at Denny Way and Stewart Street around 7:30 p.m. The bicyclist, a man around 40, was taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries that are life-threatening, according to the Seattle police and fire departments. He appeared to have been riding a Jump bike.

Traffic was backed up on Denny Way as police and medics responded Friday night. The intersection was blocked off, with police diverting traffic. The Seattle Department of Transportation advised people to take alternative routes.