Seattle police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a King County Metro bus in South Lake Union on Friday night, apparently after entering an intersection the wrong way from a one-way street.

The collision occurred at Denny Way and Stewart Street around 7:30 p.m. The bicyclist, 40, who appeared to have been riding a Jump bike, was taken to Harborview Medical Center. On Saturday morning, the hospital listed him in critical condition in the intensive-care unit.

Seattle police Detective Mark Jamieson said the Metro bus was westbound on Denny Way and entered the intersection at Stewart Street on a green traffic light when the cyclist entered the intersection eastbound on Stewart in front of the bus.

Stewart is a one-way westbound street. “If you look at that intersection, you’ll see the cyclist was entering the intersection the wrong way,” Jamieson said.

The bus driver was evaluated by a police drug-recognition expert who found “no signs of any impairment,” Jamieson said.

“That’s the preliminary information we have,” Jamieson said, adding that both the police and Metro will conduct investigations.

Denny Way was closed from Yale Avenue to Melrose Avenue Friday night, and Stewart Street was closed from Denny Way to John Street, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. Police were diverting traffic as traffic-collision detectives investigated.

The intersection has been known to be a hot spot for collisions that have injured pedestrians.

Staff reporter Dominic Gates contributed to this report.