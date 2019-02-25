The man was hit in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South shortly before 5 p.m., police said.

A bicyclist was killed near Rainier Beach Monday after being struck by a driver who then drove off, according to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department.

The man was hit in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South shortly before 5 p.m., said Seattle Police Detective Patrick Michaud, a spokesman for the department. Police do not yet know the victim’s age.

Police are still searching for the driver in the hit-and-run, Michaud said.

Both directions of Rainier Avenue South were shut down, and drivers should avoid the area, Michaud said.