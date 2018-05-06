Westbound South 320th Street, between 21st Avenue South and Pacific Highway South, was closed for about two hours Sunday afternoon while police investigated.

A man on a bicycle was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Federal Way on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on South 320th Street, according to tweets by the Federal Way Police Department. The westbound lane was closed to traffic for about two hours between 21st Avenue South and Pacific Highway South while the collision was investigated.

No additional information was released and messages sent to a spokesperson went unanswered.