A bicyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a semitruck in the Georgetown neighborhood.

Seattle police said the bicyclist had pulled in front of the semi at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Corson Avenue South but apparently was not visible to the semi driver, who was preparing to make a right turn from the northbound lane.

“When the truck pulled forward to turn right, the bicyclist was struck and killed,” police said.

The approximately 40-year-old male bicyclist was declared dead shortly after the 5 p.m. collision, police said.

An officer trained as a Drug Recognition Expert responded to the scene and determined the semi driver showed no signs of drug or alcohol intoxication, police said.

Detectives from the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad are investigating.