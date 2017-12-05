Law enforcement found no evidence that speeding, alcohol or any other substance led to the crash.
A man believed to be in his 50s died in a hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by an SUV while riding his bicycle in Granite Falls, according to a release from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
Though the release did not recount the accident in detail, it said the man was lodged under the SUV after the crash, which occurred on Highway 92 near West Stanley Street. The driver of the SUV called 911 around 4:40 p.m. The roadway was closed for more than an hour.
The release says law enforcement found no evidence that speeding, alcohol or any other substance led to the crash — “except that the roadway was dark and the victim was wearing dark clothing.”
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- NHL? NBA? A look at what could happen now that Seattle approved KeyArena renovation VIEW
- America’s hippest city is Vancouver, Washington?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.