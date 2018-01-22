WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a bicyclist has died after a crash involving a semitrailer in Walla Walla.

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports the wreck happened around noon Monday at Ninth Avenue and Alder Street.

Walla Walla police confirmed Monday afternoon that the bicyclist had died as the result of the collision.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating.

