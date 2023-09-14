Beyoncé fans descend on Lumen Field as her Renaissance World Tour makes a stop in Seattle on Thursday night. As a birthday wish, Bey asked her fans to wear their most “fabulous silver fashions” to the show in honor of Virgo season.
