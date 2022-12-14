The Better Business Bureau on Tuesday issued a warning for Seattle Movers WA, a moving company headquartered in Seattle.
The BBB has received five complaints over the past nine months, two Scam Tracker reports and five 1-star customer reviews, according to the BBB.
Customers who used Seattle Movers WA services reported missing and damaged items in complaints submitted to the BBB.
Customers also said the agreed-upon price was increased before the move was complete. Seattle Movers WA then demanded customers pay additional fees before movers would unload the truck, the BBB said. When customers tried to complain, company representatives provided a phone number to another moving business, leaving customers with no way to contact Seattle Movers WA, according to the BBB.
Customers have found Seattle Movers WA through advertisements on Craigslist, the BBB said. As recently 2 p.m. Tuesday, Seattle Movers WA was still advertising on Craigslist, though their website was inactive.
Business license searches with the Washington Secretary of State, U.S. Department of Transportation and Washington Utilities & Transportation Commission show Seattle Movers WA does not have proper licenses.
The BBB has reached out to Seattle Movers WA multiple times to try to resolve customers’ claims, but the company has not responded, the BBB said.
The Seattle Times was unable to reach Seattle Movers WA early Wednesday morning.
Before publishing complaints and customer reviews on a company’s BBB profile page — whether a business has BBB accreditation or not — BBB investigates all submitted interactions.
Consumers’ best shot at a successful move “starts with researching moving companies and understanding how to ask the right questions,” said Dene’ Joubert, the investigations manager for BBB Great West + Pacific.
BBB has these tips for finding a trustworthy business, verifying licensing and insurance requirements and ensuring belongings stay safe and secure:
- Verify licensing. Many states, including Washington, have a Public Utilities Commission (utc.wa.gov) for movers operating within the state that handle household goods. Consumers can check with these agencies to make sure their mover is licensed and insured, or if they have been the subject of any complaints or enforcement actions. Movers that operate from state to state are required to be licensed with the U.S. Department of Transportation.
- Verify the company’s reputation, complaints and reviews. When hiring a mover, your best bet is to look for an established company with a positive reputation in your community. Utilize online resources and ask friends and family for recommendations.
- Require an in-person estimate. This is a great way to get to know your moving company. Shop around and get quotes from more than one company. Be cautious of lowball offers or a price that feels too good to be true.
- Get everything in writing. Confirm the mover’s estimate, any extra fees and ensure specific pickup and delivery dates are listed. If you get any quotes by phone, it’s still a good idea to get written documentation of all the services you discussed or are receiving.
- Consider purchasing additional insurance. Consumers have the option to purchase third-party insurance policies, which some moving companies will offer to obtain on their behalf. In Washington, “movers must have mover’s liability for loss or damage to your items during your move. However, their liability will be less than the value of your goods. The mover is not liable for the full value of your property unless you pay an additional charge for that protection,” according to Tariff 15-C of the Utilities & Transportation Commission.
