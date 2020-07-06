KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — A top officer in a Washington state sheriff’s office resigned, citing poor working conditions and hostility from his superior.

Commander Tom Croskrey of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office resigned June 2, The Tri-City Herald reported Sunday.

Croskrey submitted a hostile work environment complaint to the county’s human resources manager as part of his departure from the law enforcement agency.

Croskrey said Sheriff Jerry Hatcher’s “horrible leadership and fraud” and “anger and hostility” had affected his own health and well-being.

Croskrey’s allegations of poor treatment by his former boss are included in a Benton County Deputy Sheriff’s Guild vote of no confidence and subsequent effort to recall Hatcher.

Croskrey oversaw daily operations of the sheriff’s office in Kennewick last year after Hatcher took a brief leave of absence following a domestic violence accusation by his estranged wife.

Hatcher was charged in Benton County Superior Court with felony witness tampering and fourth-degree assault, but the case was later dismissed.

Hatcher disputed Croskrey’s claims and denied the allegations made by his wife.