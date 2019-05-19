A 20-year-old Bellingham woman was killed Sunday when she lost control of a motorcycle and struck a power pole on Mosquito Lake Road, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers identified the victim as Penny Jefferson.

A news release from the WSP stated that Jefferson was riding a Kawasaki EX650EFF Ninja motorcycle and was northbound on Mosquito Lake Road near the 4500 block when she failed to negotiate a curve, lost control and struck the pole. The trooper said speed was a contributing factor to the accident. The victim was wearing a helmet and had a motorcycle endorsement, the release said.

The accident was reported at 12:17 p.m. The victim was dead at the scene, the WSP said.