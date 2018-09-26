The suspect has been seen peering into windows holding a flashlight or cellphone, and some victims reported he exposed himself and was masturbating, according to the Bellingham Police Department.

Bellingham police have released a sketch of a possible suspect after a string of recent voyeurism reports.

The suspect has been seen peering into windows holding a flashlight or cellphone, and some victims reported he exposed himself and was masturbating, the department said in a news release Wednesday. He is described as being a white male, between the ages of 20 to 30, with dark hair, a slender build and often wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

The department has received five voyeurism reports since September 9, according to the release. The recent reports are similar to at least 15 other reports the department received between July and December 2017.

The sketch was developed from a description given in one of the most recent cases, the department said.

The reported 2017 incidents occurred within an eight square block area near the York Neighborhood and Laurel Park, according to the department. Both areas are close to Western Washington University.

“This type of crime has historically been underreported for a variety of reasons, including not wanting to bother law enforcement, or being unsure of what just happened,” the release said. “However, voyeurism is a serious crime — it has the potential for the suspect to get more and more daring thereby increasing the danger level for future victims.”

The department asked anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity to call 360-778-8682 or use its online tip form.