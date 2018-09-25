BELLINGHAM — Officials say a Bellingham Fire Department officer retired and another resigned after an investigation revealed that a deceased person was taken to a fire station in July and several department members practiced intubations on the body.

The Bellingham Herald reported Monday that Bellingham Fire Chief Bill Newbold said in a statement that he learned of the incident in August and that the chief officer involved was put on leave.

City of Bellingham spokeswoman Vanessa Blackburn says the officer directing the activity that happened before a funeral home came to take the body wrongly believed the situation was an appropriate training opportunity.

In addition to the two officers who are no longer with the department, Blackburn said the remainder of the staff involved received suspension without pay or letters in their personnel files, depending on their involvement.

Names of the officers involved weren’t released.

