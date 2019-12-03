BELLINGHAM — A Bellingham farmer has agreed to pay $6,750 to settle a federal complaint that he discharged animal waste into a restored creek, killing about 300 fish — including threatened steelhead.

NOAA Fisheries said Tuesday that Harold Carbee discharged waste into Anderson Creek during a period of at least 12 hours in May 2018. A local resident noticed the discharge and called authorities.

About $9 million has been spent in restoration funding for Anderson Creek, for two new bridge crossings that improve passage for threatened Puget Sound steelhead. The creek flows into the Nooksack River, a drinking-water source for the city of Lynden.

The investigation found at least 300 dead fish, including 89 threatened steelhead smolts, coho salmon and other species.

Carbee did not immediately return a message seeking comment.