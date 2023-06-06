A sixth-grader from Bellevue won the 2023 Doodle for Google contest, the company announced Tuesday. Rebecca Wu’s artwork, “My Sweetest Memories,” was picked out of “tens of thousands” of submissions from K-12 students across the country, according to the company.

Wu’s winning doodle — displayed on Google’s homepage Tuesday — features three girls in a lush garden clutching mugs emblazoned with red hearts. Yellow and white flowers form the “o’s” in Google.

“Gratitude” was the theme of the 15th annual contest, and Wu said in a Google blog post she thought of happy moments with her sisters when she was brainstorming what she was thankful for.

“We help to inspire each other and to help each other grow like the vines and flowers in my picture,” Wu said.

Asked by Google how it felt to be the contest winner, Wu said she was proud of herself.

“It feels wonderful and also a bit unbelievable since this is such a big accomplishment!” Wu said.

That achievement comes with a $30,000 college scholarship for Wu and a $50,000 technology grant for her school, reported by GeekWire to be International School in Bellevue.