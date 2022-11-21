A Bellevue police officer was seriously injured Monday morning in a collision that closed Bellevue Way Southeast in both directions, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

The collision occurred near 500 Bellevue Way Southeast, just south of downtown Bellevue. Police said the officer, 34, was traveling on a motorcycle northbound when a white car struck the motorcycle.

The officer was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to the Bellevue Fire Department. No other information was immediately available.

Bellevue Way Southeast will be closed in both directions between Southeast Wolverine Way and Southeast Eighth Street, Bellevue Police said. The road will likely be closed for several hours, according to the fire department.

Travelers are advised to seek alternative routes.