Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett was placed on paid administrative on Thursday because of allegations against him that have prompted a criminal investigation, the city said.

The action was taken “due to allegations reported to the Bothell Police Department against Chief Mylett,” according to a statement posted on the city’s website. The statement didn’t specify the allegations but said the “incident” occurred more than a year ago.

“Whenever there is a criminal investigation underway involving a police department employee, it is our policy to place the employee on administrative leave,” said Bellevue’s city manager Brad Miyake in the statement.

“We took immediate action when we learned of the allegation,” he said. “The City of Bellevue takes such allegations very seriously.”

The city won’t comment further on the matter until the completion of internal and external investigations “to ensure a fair and thorough process for everyone involved,” Miyake said.

Assistant Police Chief Patrick Arpin will be acting police chief until the matter is resolved, the statement said.