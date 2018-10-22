Bothell Police launched a criminal investigation in August into Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett. Investigators cleared him of any wrongdoing and found no substantial evidence that he even knew his accuser.

Two months after Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett was placed on administrative leave after a woman accused him of sexual assault, a Bothell Police Department investigation has cleared him of any wrongdoing and found no substantial evidence that he even knew his accuser, according to a news release.

“Investigators concluded there was no probable cause to show that Mr. Mylett committed any crime. In addition, there was no substantiated evidence to prove there was ever any contact between the complainant and Mr. Mylett,” according to the brief news release, posted Monday on the city of Bothell’s website.

Mylett was placed on paid administrative leave in early August because of undisclosed allegations against him that have prompted a criminal investigation, the city said at the time. The alleged incident had happened a year earlier in Bothell, which is why Bothell police led the criminal investigation.

On Monday, he was reinstated as chief, according to a Bellevue news release.

In an August interview, Mylett said that he didn’t know the nature of the allegation against him and added he hasn’t committed any crimes or offenses, except for a few minor traffic violations.

“I don’t even know what the allegation is,” he said in August, “but I have faith that the Bothell Police Department will do a thorough investigation and that the truth will come out, whatever it is.”

Bothell police say investigators determined there was probable cause to believe the complainant committed perjury, tampering with evidence and making a false statement to a public servant, says the department’s news release. The case has been forwarded to King County prosecutors for a charging decision.

It was believed in August that the allegations against Mylett may be connected to an Issaquah woman who has separately accused two other Bellevue police officers of criminal wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, prosecutors dismissed domestic-violence assault and witness-tampering charges against a Bellevue police officer who was arrested in July, and have opted not to pursue rape charges against another Bellevue officer, both incidents involving the same woman.

Both officers’ legal troubles stemmed from allegations made by an Issaquah woman, who, according to an investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office, has a history of seeking out men on Craigslist and then falsely reporting those consensual encounters as a crime to police.

According to police, she had made false rape accusations twice previously.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff’s Office said in early October that due to concerns about the 44-year-old woman’s mental heath, investigators are not recommending that she be charged with any crime, including false reporting.

