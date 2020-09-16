A man who was hit by a car while crossing the street in Bellevue earlier this week has died, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the intersection of Northeast 20th Street and 140th Avenue Northeast around 7 a.m. Monday to reports of a serious collision, Bellevue police spokesperson Meeghan Black said.

The driver — a 55-year-old man — was going east on 20th and turned right onto 140th when he struck the pedestrian, Black said. The driver pulled over immediately and started yelling for help, she said.

The victim, a 66-year-old Bellevue resident, was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he died of his injuries Tuesday, Black said.

Officials don’t believe impairment was a factor in the collision and continue to investigate the incident.

No further information was immediately available.