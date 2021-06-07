A 12-year-old Bellevue School District student has won a national award for songwriting.

Johan Novak, a student from Odle Middle School, was one of more than 300,000 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade who entered the National PTA Reflections contest for music composition. All created original works of art as part of the 2020-2021 Reflections student art program, according to the National PTA.

Novak received an Outstanding Interpretation Award, one of seven awarded nationally, for his original song “Legacy.”

Submissions are reviewed by arts experts, and students are recognized for their artistic technique and ingenuity in bringing the theme to life, the organization said.

All national award recipients receive a medal and certificate and will be honored during the 2021 National PTA Virtual Convention & Expo, National PTA said in a news statement.