The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified Parahat Akyshov as the 33-year-old Bellevue man who drowned in Lake Washington on Wednesday after jumping in the water to attempt to rescue his son, who had fallen off a boat.

Akyshov’s death was ruled an accident. His body was found 100 feet below the lake’s surface and was recovered by Mercer Island police on Thursday, police said at the time.

Emergency responders from Bellevue and the Mercer Island Marine Patrol discovered the man was missing Wednesday when responding to reports of a person in the water near Meydenbauer Bay at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer Island police.

The man had rented a motorboat with two adult friends and his two young children, ages 6 and 4, police said in a Thursday news release.

He dived into the water without a life jacket when his son, who was wearing a life jacket, fell into the water, the release says. A group from the local sailing club managed to pull the child from the water and tried to rescue the father, but he did not resurface.

Information from Seattle Times’ archives is included in this story.