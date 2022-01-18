John Surdi was cracking jokes on Monday.

But that night he couldn’t sleep. He kept hearing the gushing water and the flood debris in his mind as he replayed the dramatic moments from that day, when he tried to get his wife and dog out of their Bellevue home as it partially collapsed.

Every time his wife, Barb, started to nod off, she jolted awake, he said Tuesday, remembering how a landslide launched her out of her own bed just that morning.

Surdi said a neighbor’s call woke him up about 4 a.m. Monday, alerting him to water running down his driveway. Surdi drove up the hill trying to find the source, and could hear a broken water main gushing behind his home. Shortly after, his neighbor called him again — his home of more than 20 years had slid off its foundation, carrying his wife and Martin, an 8-month-old golden retriever, with it.

On Tuesday, Bellevue City Manager Brad Miyake said an investigation to determine the cause is underway. Seven households near the Surdis were unable to return home by Tuesday evening, and won’t be able to until the collapsed home is either stabilized or partially demolished, according to Gregg Schrader, director of Bellevue’s Development Services Department.

Surdi said his homeowners insurance company says they are not able to send a geotechnical engineer to the site until the city declares the site safe.

Around 40 people and two pets were evacuated without any injuries from 15 homes, including the Surdis’ house, on Monday. Nearly half of the residents stayed at the South Bellevue Community Center and the rest stayed with family members, said Bellevue Police Department spokesperson Meeghan Black.

Two geologists from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources assessed the landslide Monday and submitted their findings to the city, DNR spokesperson Joe Smillie said Tuesday. While geologists determined there is no immediate likelihood the land will move again, they advised further site inspection, according to Smillie.

During a Tuesday evening news briefing, Bellevue officials said they didn’t know whether the landslide caused the water main to rupture, or whether the broken water main saturated and destabilized the hill, causing the landslide.

Smillie described it as a “chicken-or-the-egg” situation. The recent warmer, wet weather, he said, does not rule out the possibility the landslide occurred naturally.

“We’re seeing landslides all over,” he said.

On Jan. 7, a house in Magnolia slid off its foundation, which Seattle city officials said appeared to be the result of recent heavy rains that saturated the slope the house sat on.

But to Surdi, there is no question as to what caused his house to list at a 45-degree angle. The area showed no signs of erosion and even in the heaviest rains, only a trickle comes over the driveway, he said. Before his home slid, he saw nearly 2 inches of water over his driveway and his car hydroplaned.

Surdi is taking everything step by step. His bank gave him access to his accounts, even without his credit cards. Costco lent him a hearing aid. He’s currently staying at his son’s house, sleeping on a double mattress on the floor with his wife and their dog.

While Surdi couldn’t find the source of the water Monday, he heard it while standing in the parking lot of Forest Ridge School, which is behind his home. He wonders why the city wasn’t alerted about the burst pipe and why someone didn’t shut off the water sooner.

While the city has ways to monitor the pressure of pipes, it relies on reports from crews and residents to identify leaks, said Linda DeBoldt, the city’s assistant director for utilities engineering during Tuesday’s briefing.

DeBoldt also said pipes are routinely inspected and evaluated for replacement, but she could not say how recently that water main had been inspected. She said the asbestos concrete pipe, which runs directly behind Surdi’s home, burst sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. It remained unclear Tuesday how much water escaped during that time.

The pipe was installed in the 1960s, according to city records. Pipes are built to last 100 to 125 years, DeBoldt said.

The number of friends who have reached out has been overwhelming, Surdi said. A GoFundMe for the family has raised nearly $85,000 from over 700 donors. A foreign exchange student the Surdis hosted donated $2,008 — a reference to the “best year of his life,” Surdi said Tuesday, choking up.

Surdi said he hasn’t thought about what to do with the money from the fundraiser. The only thing he knows is that he is going to look for a truck and continue working at his carpet-cleaning business, which he operated out of the home.

The Surdis are longtime residents of Bellevue’s Somerset neighborhood. The home, modified to be wheelchair-accessible for his eldest son, hosted over 20 Japanese students and was a gathering place for his four kids and their friends.

When they were younger, a trampoline and pool table kept them at home. As they grew older and moved to their own homes in the Puget Sound area, the home was the site of holiday dinners every Thanksgiving and Christmas, until the pandemic put a stop to that, he said.