Bellevue College shut down its campus Thursday evening while police engaged in an hourslong standoff with a man in his 60s brandishing a gun, officials said.

Bellevue police arrived on campus around 5 p.m. after a passerby reported the man said he was in trouble and needed help, said police spokeswoman Meeghan Black. The man, who was “obviously in crisis,” then showed he was carrying a gun, and the passerby ran away, Black said.

“It doesn’t appear there was a threat, but he brandished the weapon,” Black said. “He’s been barricaded in his car since.”

Police were still negotiating with the man at 9 p.m. Black said officials don’t believe the public is in danger.

Bellevue College shut down campus and canceled all classes around 7:30 p.m.

Those living in student housing should shelter in place, the college said on Twitter, though faculty, staff and students are allowed to leave campus. The school asked anyone leaving campus to exit through the south entrance or the main entrance on Landerholm Circle Southeast.

No further information was immediately available.