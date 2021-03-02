By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- Coronavirus daily news updates, March 1: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Seattle weather: Enjoy these springlike days before we return to our regularly scheduled programming
- Seattle to open more permanent COVID-19 vaccination sites in Rainier Beach, West Seattle, Lumen Field Event Center
- Washington state teachers, child care workers can now get COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Inslee says
- ‘Keep your eyes off’ Russell Wilson, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan tells one eager city's leader
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.