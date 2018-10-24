Looking for spooky fun this Halloween season? A haunted house at the Georgetown Morgue offers an elaborate haunting experience.

On a Sunday night at the Georgetown Morgue, 25-year-old Cara Elise stands on the haunted house’s catwalk, or observation deck, watching as the actors she cast do what they’re paid to: terrify customers.

With a background in theater, it’s not surprising that since Elise took over casting and costuming, the production level has increased dramatically from when she first auditioned for a role as a haunter seven years ago.

“It was still great,” she says. “But the cast was half the size, the characters were simple, and we didn’t take half as long in makeup. But we’ve turned it into more of a theatrical production.”

Now, the Georgetown Morgue has 30 actors of a variety of ages, all of whom auditioned and play a unique character with a specific role in the haunted house.

Watching from the catwalk in full skeleton makeup, unfazed by constant screaming, it’s clear Elise is proud of her work and her team. Growing up, she was big into drama class, and big into Halloween, so working for Seattle Haunts owner Scott Kolling was a natural. Now, as the manager for both the Georgetown Morgue and Seattle Haunts’ other location, Nightmare on 9 in Snohomish, she’s one of six employees who spend the whole year preparing for Halloween, creating a full new set and elaborate haunting experience each year.

While actors are spritzed with fake blood inside, patrons can be drained of their own in the parking lot. Bloodworks Northwest parks in the lot every Saturday. Donating a pint means VIP status for a visitor and three friends: They can skip the line and get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Morgue, including the catwalk.

Georgetown Morgue is open through Nov. 3, while Nightmare on 9 wraps up on Halloween, Oct. 31. Find details and ticket information online.