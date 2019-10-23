Service was shut down to the Beacon Hill light-rail station Wednesday afternoon as officials investigated smoke coming from the station but found no fire.

Firefighters arrived at the station around 2:45 p.m. and ventilated smoke, then handed control back to Sound Transit around 3:20 p.m., according to tweets from the Seattle Fire Department.

Service to the station was shut down around 3 p.m. and riders were told to take buses to connect to the Sodo and Mount Baker stations, according to Sound Transit.

Northbound Beacon Avenue South at South Lander Street was blocked as firefighters responded, according to Seattle Police Department.

It was the second hiccup for service at Beacon Hill this week: Some riders who use the light-rail station expressed frustration on social media Wednesday, as all four elevators at the station shut down Monday afternoon, forcing trains to skip the stop through Tuesday morning. Riders depend entirely on the elevators at the station, which is 160 feet deep, and stairs exist for emergencies and maintenance workers only.

Link Red Line riders – getting reports of a fire alarm at Beacon Hill Station. No service through the station right now. Bus shuttles being set up between SODO and Mt. Baker. Stay tuned for details. — Sound Transit – 🚆 🚈 🚍 (@SoundTransit) October 23, 2019

Seattle Times reporter Mike Lindblom contributed to this report.