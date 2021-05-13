A Battle Ground man was injured late Wednesday in a DUI crash with a sweeper truck on state Highway 500 in Vancouver, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A State Patrol bulletin said the 36-year-old man was driving a 1999 Honda Accord west on the highway at 9:05 p.m. when he bypassed three trucks with right-arrow signs indicating a left-lane closure near milepost 1.8 and crashed into the sweeper truck.

The man was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, according to the State Patrol. The driver of the sweeper was not injured.

The State Patrol bulletin said the man will face a DUI charge in connection with the crash.