Federal attorneys say they can't respond to a judge's request for information about the status of court-ordered reforms because of the partial government shutdown.

Citing the partial government shutdown, federal attorneys on Thursday asked a judge to postpone his Jan. 9 deadline for a written response on whether the city of Seattle should be found out of compliance with federally mandated police reforms in light of an arbitrator’s decision overturning the firing of a Seattle police officer who punched a handcuffed woman.

“Absent an appropriation, Department of Justice attorneys are prohibited from working, even on a voluntary basis, except in very limited circumstances, including ’emergencies involving the safety of human life or the protection of property,’ ” the attorneys for the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said in a motion filed with U.S. District Judge James Robart.

The shutdown, rooted in a congressional stalemate over President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion in funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall, started Saturday when funding lapsed for nine Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies. With no resolution in sight, there are signs the shutdown could go on for weeks.

About 25 percent of the federal government has been shut down, with roughly 800,000 workers affected, including an estimated 350,000 who are on furlough at home without pay.

Robart set the Jan. 9 deadline on Dec. 10. The federal attorneys’ motion requests a stay until Congress has restored appropriations to the Department of Justice (DOJ). When that happens, they wrote, the deadline should be extended commensurate with the duration of the lapse in appropriations.

Robart, citing the arbitrator’s decision, ordered the DOJ and the city on Dec. 3 to show cause whether the court should find the Seattle Police Department has failed to maintain full compliance with a 2012 consent decree, sought by the DOJ, requiring the city to address excessive force by officers and issues of biased policing.

City attorneys, who were given an earlier deadline for their reply, wrote on Dec. 17 that the Police Department shouldn’t be found out of compliance because of a “single, erroneous” ruling by an arbitrator ordering the reinstatement of the officer who punched the woman.

They argued the Police Department has done everything it can to remove Officer Adley Shepherd, including appealing the arbitrator’s decision to King County Superior Court and refusing to allow Shepherd to return to work while the appeal is pending.

Whatever the outcome, the attorneys wrote, the arbitrator’s action didn’t undo successful reforms the city and the department have carried out the past six years under the consent decree.

That progress and further reforms “will ensure that the Shepherd incident remains an outlier,” the city said in its 37-page brief.

Shepherd was fired for punching a 23-year-old woman who was intoxicated and verbally and physically abusive during her arrest outside the home of a Seattle man whose mother had called the police on June 22, 2014.

In an exchange captured on patrol-car video, the woman, who had been taken into custody for investigation of domestic violence, swore at Shepherd and kicked him in the head while being shoved into the back of a police cruiser.

Shepherd reacted by punching the handcuffed woman once in the face, fracturing the orbit of her right eye.

The arbitrator found he used excessive force, but that firing him was too severe a penalty. She reduced the discipline to a 15-day suspension without pay and ordered Shepherd’s reinstatement with back pay.

In January, Robart found the Police Department to be in “full and effective” compliance with the consent decree, triggering a two-year review period in which the city must show that it can sustain the reforms.

City attorneys were given until Jan. 16 to reply to the DOJ’s brief. But the federal attorneys requested that all deadlines set by Robart be delayed until funding is restored.

This story contains material from The Associated Press and The Washington Post.