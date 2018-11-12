Firefighters weren't able to get inside the barn, which was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
KENT, Wash. (AP) — A fire official says seven horses were killed when a barn in south King County went up in flames.
Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Capt. Kyle Ohashi says the fire was reported around 7:40 a.m. Monday near the city of Kent.
Firefighters weren’t able to get inside the barn, which was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Crews also worked to protect another barn nearby.
The property owner told fire investigators that no one was injured but seven horses boarded in the barn had not been able to escape.
A fire investigator is determining the cause of the blaze.