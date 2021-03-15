A large barge ran ashore and struck three homes off Sunrise Beach Drive in Gig Harbor on Monday.

There were no reported injuries to either the residents of the homes or the operator of the tug. Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One responded to the scene along with the Coast Guard and Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies.

Eric Waters, division chief and public information officer for the department, gave details:

“The barge was heading south out of Seattle and, for some reason, ran aground and struck those three buildings, one a little more severe than the others,” Waters said. “Our technical rescue team is at the scene right now and they are putting some emergency shoring in place to stabilize the building.”

The impacted houses were in the 9500 block of Sunrise Beach Drive Northwest. The barge was being towed by the tug Island Chief.

In a tweet, the fire department showed some of the scenes from the aftermath of the crash.

Happening now! Our crews have responded to a large barge that ran aground and struck three homes off Sunrise Beach Dr. There are no injuries. R58/Tech Rescue Team is providing stabilization to one home. Coast Guard and PC Sheriff providing support. pic.twitter.com/LO1aCdfTOm — GigHarborFire (@GigHarborFire) March 15, 2021

Waters said he didn’t have any information about what caused the operator of the tug to lose control of the barge and that the Coast Guard is responsible for looking into the accident.

“I do know that the barge is being returned to Seattle for an inspection,” Waters said.

As for the houses, Waters it will take more time to know the extent of the damage.

“That’s something that a structural engineer will make an analysis on and make the determination as to what they need to do or what can be done,” Waters said.