Officers from the Seattle Police Department and FBI, including negotiators, are on the scene. It is not clear whether the man is armed.

A man suspected of robbing a Seattle bank barricaded himself inside an apartment in the Chinatown International District on Wednesday evening, according to Seattle police.

FBI and SPD officers, including negotiators, were on the scene, said Seattle Police Department spokesman Detective Patrick Michaud. It was not clear whether the man was armed.

Late Wednesday afternoon there was a heavy police presence near Fifth Avenue South and South Main Street as the FBI and SPD searched for the man.

“At this point we’re just going to slow everything down since we know where the suspect is and hopefully be able to get him into custody safely,” Michaud said around 8 p.m.

The alleged robbery happened Wednesday, Michaud said, but it was not clear at which bank.